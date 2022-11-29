Dylan Dreyer shares exciting family update following busy Thanksgiving The Today star has so much going on right now!

Dylan Dreyer is an inspiration to many, balancing her busy job on Today with raising three young children.

TRENDING NOW: Today's Dylan Dreyer's stunning waterfront home will blow you away

The Today star had reason to celebrate at the start of the week too, as she returned home from work to an adorable update regarding her youngest son, Rusty.

The 14-month-old took his first steps - all in his own way too - in an adorable video posted on Instagram.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer's cute video of her mini-me son delights fans

In the footage, Rusty was seen leaping towards a remote control that was being held by his dad, Brian Fichera, while his older brother Calvin looked on.

MORE: Today Show surprises with live wedding ceremony on program

EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie reveals husband's hilarious reaction to new Christmas tradition

"Who says you have to walk before you leap??? Rusty doing things his way!" Dylan captioned the video. Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "No way! How is he almost walking already," while another wrote: "Rusty is so cute! You will have a walker pretty soon." A third added: "He is too adorable. Yes Rusty, do it the way that works for you! We love it AND you!"

Dylan had another reason to celebrate on Monday too, telling viewers and her co-hosts on the show: "I just have to say happy 70th birthday to my father-in-law Russ, who is my son Rusty's namesake."

Dylan Dreyer's son Rusty is nearly walking - and already leaping!

The mother-of-three then went on to reveal something surprising about working at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade - which saw her fill in for Al Roker hosting Uptown during the event.

MOST READ: Al Roker shares heartfelt message from hospital during health battle

MORE: Al Roker encourages fans to conquer stress as he takes time off Today

She said: "I was at the parade, it was nice to step in and help fill out. I had never been to the actual parade before, well from a distance but I was never allowed through. But thanks to some credentials this year I was allowed through. Then I went home and cooked for my whole family."

Dylan went on to reveal that the cooking process wasn't too difficult thanks to her preparing a lot of it in advance, and credited her mother-in-law for helping out "so much".

The Today star is a doting mom

Dylan recently spoke to HELLO! ahead of Thanksgiving, revealing that it was her family's favorite holiday. She said: "Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday! I’m in charge of the cooking…my husband won’t have it any other way. His parents and his sister and her family come down from MA. For my kids, when their cousins are in town, that’s all they need. They’ll play all day long together."

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartbreaking news

MORE: Al Roker and wife 'bursting with pride' over remarkable achievement by son Nick

The star continued: "I rely heavily on family. Since I have to cook, it’s time for everyone who hasn’t seen the kids in a while to do all the entertaining! I try to get as much prepared beforehand so I can enjoy the day, but it’s all hands on deck with the kids! Naptime helps too…I get A LOT done during Rusty and Ollie’s naptime!"

The star - who is a doting mom to sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty - added of her oldest two: "Calvin and Ollie literally love to help in the kitchen no matter what I’m making. They‘ll ask to help peel potatoes or prep the stuffing, but they enjoy making the pumpkin pie and apple crisp the most!"