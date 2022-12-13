Michelle Obama discusses family holiday plans – and how husband Barack's work got in the way The former First Lady loves her holiday season

Michelle Obama loves, above all else, spending time with her family, including her husband Barack Obama and their daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.

MORE: Michelle Obama sends fans wild with her latest trend-forward look

However, working on her husband's presidential campaigns over eight years have definitely led to missed opportunities and dropped plans among the family.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the former First Lady described how supporting Barack disrupted the annual family tradition, find out by watching the video below!

VIDEO: Michelle Obama on family's disrupted plans

Loading the player...

Michelle talked further in the show about her deep love for the holiday season, saying that for Christmas in Hawaii with Barack's side of the family, the preparations begin early.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's estranged husband's current relationship status on social media revealed

"The trees are being put up," she said. "But I'm looking at everything going 'one more this, one more there, one more wreath.' I love Christmas!"

When Jimmy asked if she liked going to Hawaii, her response was immediately: "Uh, duh, yeah!" to the audience's amusement. "Have you met anyone that doesn't?"

Christmas has always been an exciting time for Michelle, in the White House or out

She further joked, with a cheeky grin: "That's why I married Barack, he was from Hawaii. I was like 'Yeah, you're kinda cute. Ears are a little big…and you're from where? I think I love you.'"

Michelle opened up about her first holiday in Hawaii with her future husband when they were first dating, and described expecting romantic walks on the beach, Mai Tais, and hula dancing.

MORE: Michelle Obama's sweet photo tribute to Malia and Sasha from inside family's home

ALSO POPULAR: David Muir sends heartfelt message to co-star following difficult time

But instead, what she got was days spent with the former POTUS' grandparents, 60 Minutes viewings, jigsaw puzzles, and even "sandwiches on TV trays."

"But I tell this story because…what I saw at that young age, I thought romance and love was Mai Tais and sunsets on the beach.

The author described celebrating with her family in Hawaii every year

"But Barack was showing me that family was important, that he showed up for his family. And he continued to show up for our family in the same way."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.