Michelle Obama sends fans wild with her latest trend-forward look

After some years away from the spotlight following the Obamas' departure from the White House in January of 2017, Michelle Obama is back at it.

The former first lady recently debuted a new book, her second after hit memoir Becoming. Titled The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, it combines personal stories and profound advice in an effort to help readers find coping strategies for stress.

Now the best-selling author is pulling out all the stops for her book tour, not only bringing out some major stars as her guests, but dazzling in some seriously fabulous looks.

Fans have been very pleased to see Michelle sporting edgier and trendy looks as opposed to those she wore as first lady, and her latest is no exception.

For her most recent book tour visit in San Francisco, during which she held a discussion about the book alongside Washington Post journalist Michele Norris, every little detail about her outfit captivated fans.

She looked quite trend forward wearing a fitted black turtleneck, over which was a tied bandana making the shape of a cropped bustier.

Fans especially raved about her jeans and earrings

The look was styled with a pair of showstopping flared jeans which featured frayed front pockets and a purposely backward look to them with the front missing its zipper, accessorizing with patent, pointy-toed pumps in a deep fuschia color, plus abstract, dangly gold earrings that reached past her jaw.

Her hair, which she has been keeping in long, thin braids, was put up in a sleek yet voluminous bun atop her head.

The former first lady has not missed

Fans had nothing but loads of compliments about the look, taking to the comments section to write: "Give the stylist a raise cause it's giving!" and: "C'mon… My Forever 1st Lady, you've been serving looks on this tour. Impeccable," as well as: "Miss Michelle, your stylist is killing it!" plus another fan added: "You and your stylist are giving me all the life I need. Stunning."

The mother-of-two's stylist is Meredith Koop, and the two have fashionably collaborated together for over ten years.

