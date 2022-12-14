Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher posts daredevil video of children - and fans leap to defend it The actor took fans by surprise

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has shocked with a daring video featuring his three-year-old son Milo driving a car and his five-year-old daughter Marnie having a go too.

The daredevil video was shared to the actor's Instagram feed, and it caused a major reaction with many of his followers having to rush to defend the star.

"Not sure I'm comfortable with that," penned one user, and: "Not sure if that’s a good thing or not??" added another.

"Just how it should be," defended one follower, and: "Yes! Love this!" wrote another.

Many reminisced about doing the same thing in their own childhoods. "Love this, just how I grew up" and "This was my childhood! Brilliant!" were among the comments.

Kelvin is a proud dad to four kids

It looks like Milo has stepped up his driving skills after he was caught riding a mobility scooter earlier in the year. Kelvin uploaded the hilarious clip to his Instagram Stories, adding the witty caption: "When you don't want to miss #KelvinsBigFarmingAdventure."

Milo could be seen in complete control of the scooter, riding it down a gravel pathway towards their farmhouse.

The little one looked so nonchalant and cool cruising along at a decent speed, and his father Kelvin was clearly impressed too rushing to film the clever moment.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion and his wife, Eliza Marsland have recently welcomed twins to their busy family, boys Maximus Crowther and Mateusz Kelvin.

The family live on a farm

The couple often share pictures and updates from the farm including a snap of their daughter with a baby piglet and Kelvin feeding milk to a baby lamb.

In HELLO!'s exclusive interview and photoshoot, Kelvin and Liz opened up about their unconventional home life. "The best thing about living here is that our family get-togethers end up being so random: feeding the sheep, driving on the tractor, having egg-and-spoon races," said Liz.

