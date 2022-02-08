Kelvin Fletcher's three-year-old son Milo proves he can drive in hilarious new video The family star in Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure

Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure has given Kelvin Fletcher fans an in-depth insight into the hectic nature of life on a farm where everyone gets stuck in. The Emmerdale actor's latest video even shows his three-year-old son Milo driving a mobility scooter – and his skills are faultless!

The star uploaded the hilarious clip to his Instagram Stories on Monday evening, adding the witty caption: "When you don't want to miss #KelvinsBigFarmingAdventure."

Milo could be seen in complete control of the scooter, riding it down a gravel pathway towards their farmhouse. He was dressed in a striped rugby-style top, black leggings, and wellington boots.

We were so impressed by how nonchalant and cool he looked cruising along at a decent speed, and his father Kelvin was clearly impressed too rushing to film the clever moment.

The family are new to farming

A clip taken from the show, also shared by the actor on social media, showed himself and his wife Liz Marsland washing sheep alongside their son before realising that dirt had flicked up onto his face. "You've got poo in his eyes," she exclaimed as she helped clean him up.

Their daughter Marnie who is five also features heavily on the show, getting stuck into looking after the animals along with her mum and dad. It's so cute to watch!

Liz is pregnant with twins!

Kelvin and Liz are also expecting twins and they shared their exciting baby news on BBC Breakfast back in January, speaking to Sally Nugent and Dan Walker, with Sally remarking: "You were already quite busy before you took on a farm!"

Kelvin replied: "We just recently found out, to add another curveball if you like. We don't really do things by halves and then we found out we're having not just one baby, but two!

"So we're having twins," Kelvin continued. "It was an absolute eye-opener. So come May, we'll be delivering lambs for the first time. I'm not going to be delivering babies as such but it is going to be a really busy time!"

