Amy Robach's daughter leaves home for holiday break following family split The aspiring singer is still in college

Just days after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were asked to take an indefinite absence from their show, GMA3, the former's oldest daughter, Ava Monroe, is also making a departure.

The host has two daughters from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh, which lasted from 1996 to 2009, and she married her now estranged husband Andrew Shue the subsequent year. Ava is twenty, while her youngest, Annie, is sixteen-years-old.

Ava, who goes to school in New York City and is an aspiring singer, has left the city for warmer weather for the holidays, escaping what has surely been some overwhelming weeks in her family.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to update her followers on her whereabouts, revealing that now that school is surely out, she is making her way towards Miami.

She first shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of her view from her plane seat, overlooking the city's outer boroughs right as the sun started to set.

The young singer made her descent into the sunshine state right as the sunset was at its prettiest, later sharing a bright orange hued snapshot while still up in the air.

Ava was eight when her mom married Andrew, and the former couple wrote a children's book about raising a blended family

She wasted no time getting in on the Miami fun, and a subsequent Instagram Story reveals she promptly headed to what appears to be a tropical, tiki-themed outdoor bar where a patron seems to be performing a karaoke rendition of Toto's 1982 hit song, Africa.

News of her mom's affair with her GMA3 co-host shocked fans and even non-viewers alike when the story broke just after Thanksgiving on 30 November, with Page Six and Daily Mail releasing photos of the pair on several dates and even upstate getaways.

Prior to deactivating her Instagram, Amy frequently shared sweet glimpses into her bond with her daughters

Though they initially maintained their positions on the lunchtime special, subtly hinting at the scandal but never releasing any statements, ABC President Kim Godwin announced they would be on an indefinite hiatus starting the week of 5 December.

In a new update reported by Daily Mail on 12 December, the executive told the GMA team: "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being," adding: "It is my hope that we continue to focus our energy on what we continue to do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

