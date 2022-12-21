Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wows in red bikini in rare photo with baby daughter The model is engaged to action star Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed for a rare selfie with her baby daughter Isabella on Tuesday while rocking a tiny red bikini.

The model looked phenomenal in the bold two-piece as she snapped a photo of the pair during what appeared to be a family getaway to a tropical island. Rosie gave fans a peek at her never-ending legs and sculpted physique, while her little girl stared over her mom's shoulder into the distance.

WATCH: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares rare look at son's face

Loading the player...

Further photos shared on Rosie's Stories saw her posing solo in a cut-out black bikini which she wore underneath an oversized Chanel shirt, accessorizing with a Prada bucket hat.

She also posted a rare photo of her eldest child, Jack, five, and Isabella, enjoying a picturesque boat cruise, before revealing her son's savvy fashion sense.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's wedding night fight with Andrew Shue revealed amid T.J. Holmes relationship

TRENDING NOW: LeAnn Rimes' husband responds to new cheating allegations

Jack was pictured from the neck down wearing an oversized white T-shirt with exaggerated dropped sleeves and pinstripe wide-legged pants, with a pair of black sunglasses hanging around his neck by a multi-colored chain.

Rosie rarely shares photos of her kids

Rosie and her fiancé Jason Statham prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, but when they do post photos, they make sure to never show their faces.

Rosie and Jason announced the safe arrival of their second child in February with an adorable post on Instagram. The model shared a photograph of a Moses basket, along with the caption: "Isabella James Statham 2.2.22."

Rosie's son Jack is taking after his mom

The sweet snap showed baby Isabella reaching her fist into the air from inside her gorgeous basket lined with an elephant print muslin cloth.

It was back in August 2021 that Rosie announced her exciting news to fans, uploading a series of pictures that each showcased her baby bump. "Taaa daahhh!!" she wrote, with a series of angel emojis and the phrase: "#Round2."

Rosie looked gorgeous in her bikinis

The couple have been together for over a decade now, having started their relationship in 2010.

Rosie announced the two were engaged when she showed off her ring at the 2016 Golden Globes and since then, the two have been inseparable.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.