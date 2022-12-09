Kelly Ripa's son startles fans with bold new look and mom has best reaction He certainly turned heads

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son, Michael, created quite the stir with a photo shared on Instagram which his famous mom couldn't wait to comment on.

The rising star posed shirtless but with a blazer which was open and exposing his bare chest.

Michael proudly displayed his hairy torso and poked fun at his appearance in the caption which read: "Ok srsly who took my shirt?" which sparked a barrage of comments - including one from Kelly.

"Is this from your top secret photo shoot?" she wrote along with a crying with laughter emoji. Other fans teased: "The same person who took your dignity?" and, "I'm taking your phone away".

Kelly recently had a fun response to her firstborn being named one of the “sexiest people alive”.

The TV star, 52, was told by her co-host Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan that her eldest child, 25, featured in the popular People issue.

Kelly's son Michael shared a shirtless snapshot with fans

Ryan's revelation as he flicked through the magazine prompted the mother-of-three to exclaim: "Are you kidding me?" She reached across to grab the copy saying “give me this”, joking “you would think he would tell us so we would pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents."

Kelly then clocked the picture of him alongside his father, her husband Mark Consuelos, when he was younger. She added: "First of all, it's funny, I forget that they look alike until I see photos of them like that."

Kelly and Mark's three children are now all grown up

The presenter continued: "Michael Conseulos, I always considered you just a handsome lovely fellow. Conscious, hard-working, diligent, respectful." With a cringed expression, she added: "I had no idea you were considered 'sexy'. I always found his father to be sexy."

She also shares daughter Lola, 21, and son Joaquin, 19, with her 51-year-old actor other half.

