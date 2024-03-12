Kelly Ripa was feeling the love for her "favorite woman" when she shared a series of personal family photos featuring her daughter, Lola.

To celebrate International Women's Day, the Live with Kelly and Mark host took to Instagram with images of the striking 22-year-old over the years.

In one image, Kelly and Lola were sunbathing on the deck of a boat and they looked so alike, they could be sisters.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa is put through her paces by her personal trainer Anna Kaiser

Both women were make-up free and lying on their stomachs as they posed for the casual photo during the dreamy vacation.

Despite the three decade age gap, Kelly put on a youthful display and fans would be forgiven for thinking they were siblings rather than mother and daughter.

Kelly added several more photos of Lola through the years and captioned the post: "Celebrating my favorite international woman, Lola Consuelos @theyoungestyung #InternationalWomensDay."

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola could be sisters in sweet family photo

Her social media followers couldn't help but comment on the family resemblance and called both Lola and her famous mom "stunning".

Lola now lives in London where she is studying and Kelly and Mark opened up about her love for the British city during a conversation on Live! during which they also said she's picking up the local lingo.

"She doesn't have a British accent at all, she says things like, 'The bin bag," Mark remarked. “She won't say a trash bag, she says 'bin bag.' She says 'rubbish.' 'Take out the rubbish.' She'll say, 'I have to get that sorted.' She's getting things 'sorted' all the time.

"The next time she says something with a little bit of inflection on a certain thing, I'll point it out to you."

© Getty Images Kelly and Lola are close

The couple are also parents to Joaquin, 21, and Michael, 26.

Their oldest son is living in Brooklyn and working as an actor, producer, screenwriter and filmmaker.

© Getty Images Michael is Kelly's oldest son

Joaquin is still studying and attends the University of Michigan. He was the first of the siblings to leave New York City for higher education and Kelly and Mark regularly visit him at college to cheer him on.

Joaquin developed a passion for wrestling, inspired partly by his dad's athleticism, and joined the wrestling team at UMich.

© Instagram Joaquin is at college

They are proud of all three of their kids and have instilled a good work ethic into them.

While Kelly and Mark have a combined net worth of $160 million, they insist their children need to carve out careers of their own.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark are proud of their children

"I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos," Kelly has said. "We work and we expect our kids to as well."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.