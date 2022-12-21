Tom Brady shares bittersweet Christmas plans involving his children

Tom Brady has revealed how he will be spending his first Christmas following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen – and it sounds like it will be a lonely one.

The NFL quarterback will sadly be spending the festive day alone in a hotel room after it was revealed that he is set to play football on Christmas Day for the first time in his career as he and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates face off against the Arizona Cardinals.

"It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn how to deal with. And I think that's what life's about," he shared on his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

"So, you just asked a question about, 'What have you learned from this football season?' I'm going to learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel," Tom told his co-host, Jim.

However, it is not all bad news as Tom revealed that he will get to see his children Vivian, nine, and Benjamin, 12 – whom he shares with Gisele – and his son Jack, 15, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, the day after his big game.

Tom won't spend Christmas Day with his children

"I'm going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after," he explained.

"Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So, it's just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive."

Tom and Gisele announced in October that they had divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Tom and Gisele divorced in October 2022

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Tom said in a statement at the time.

He added: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

