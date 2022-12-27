Naomi Campbell shares glimpse of family life with rare photo of baby daughter matching with her on Christmas The two looked cozy and festive in their matching pajamas

Naomi Campbell may be used to matching looks to other supermodels, but this holiday season, it is her baby daughter she is coordinating with.

The star had quite the cozy Christmas at home, rocking some festive, red plaid pajamas with her family, and her daughter, on the holiday morning.

She surprised fans last year when she made the announcement that she had welcomed her first child in May of 2021, though she keeps her out of the spotlight and has yet to reveal her name.

Still, she took to Instagram to share an update on their second Christmas together, sharing a photo in which she is seen with a large group embracing one another as they pose in front of an impressively tall Christmas tree, all clad in the same flannel pajamas.

Naomi is posing right in the middle, hoisting her baby girl on her hip, although her face is covered with a red heart emoji.

She captioned the sweet family portrait with: "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed," alongside the hashtag, "unconditional love," plus Christmas tree and red heart emojis.

Her daughter is a year and a half old

Her fans loved the rare glimpse into her family life, taking to the comments section under the post to write: "Merry Christmas Naomi Cherie," and: "Merry Christmas queen," as well as: "Wow this is beautiful!!!" plus another follower also added: "Still serving face even in the candid shot. Merry Christmas!"

Naomi announced the birth of her daughter in a since deleted Instagram post, in which she wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother."

The model confirmed to British Vogue that her daughter was her biological child

The photo saw her cradling the newborn's feet, and she added: "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The baby has already made her magazine cover debut, appearing alongside her mom on the cover of British Vogue's March 2022 issue.

