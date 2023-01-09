Claire Danes is pregnant - all we know about her relationship with Hugh Dancy Congratulations are in order!

The new year kicked off with more than one reason to celebrate for Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy, as the couple are expanding their family.

The actress is currently pregnant with her third child, the couple's representative has confirmed to People Magazine.

The pair, who wed in 2009, are already parents to two boys, sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, ten, and his little brother Rowan, who is four years old.

WATCH: The Cutest Celebrity Baby Photos

Loading the player...

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

Claire and Hugh have had a pretty private relationship since the beginning of their romance, having met while filming the movie Evening in Newport, Rhode Island back in 2006.

Meryl Streep's daughter, fellow actress Mamie Gummer, who was also part of the film drama's cast, previously told People that their courtship had always been "low-key," telling them: "I was there when it was happening and it's something that I will never forget," adding: "I'm incredibly happy for them. They are perfect for each other."

MORE: Jimmy Fallon's unorthodox living situation with his family revealed

Looking back on the start of her relationship and what sold her on the actor, the Fleishman is in Trouble actress, for which she was recently nominated for a Golden Globe, told Porter Magazine: "When we first started sorta-kinda-dating for real (ish), I had an ornament-making party for Christmas, and he helped organize it," and: "Then he made an ornament of cowboy paper dolls, and I thought, 'and he crafts?' That was it. You have me for the rest of our lives."

The couple met on the set of Evening

The pair got engaged in February of 2009, going on to tie the knot the very same year in September.

MORE: Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in has reason to celebrate after returning to ABC show

MORE: Miranda Lambert's unexpected baby photos has fans saying the same thing

They held a private ceremony in France, and People reports that Claire donned a custom Narciso Rodríguez design as her wedding dress.

The two recently stepped out for the premiere of Claire's new hit series

Their most recent red carpet appearance was in support of Claire, with the two attending the Fleishman is in Trouble series premiere in New York City on 7 November.

Congratulations to the couple and their growing family!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.