Strictly's James Jordan sparks reaction with sweet transformation video of daughter Ella

Strictly’s James and Ola Jordan delight fans each week with their video diary updates about what their adorable three-year-old daughter Ella has been up to. However, it was James' appearance that sparked a major reaction on Wednesday.

James, 44, took to Instagram to share a video of himself happily dancing shirtless around the kitchen of his family home in Kent alongside his daughter Ella. James wore burgundy gym shorts and got into the groove… However, fans did a double take when they realised that the split screen image of James and Ella dancing showed off the ballroom dancer's weight loss in a way that they hadn't truly appreciated before!

WATCH: James Jordan sparks reaction with sweet transformation video of daughter Ella

Both Ola and James recently underwent the most incredible body transformations and James highlighted it by captioning the video: "The dad dancing is the same… but the dad bod is a bit different," with a smiley emoji face.

Keen to not take away from Ella's dancing efforts, he gushed: "How cute is our dancing queen btw?" However, fans were all about James, writing: "She got the moves, but you got the muscles!" with heart emojis.

James and Ella's 'before' and 'after' moments captured

James added a personal tip: "If you’d like to feel healthier and happier in yourself this year and want some support finding that motivation to stick at it - we’re here for you. AND you can actually have some fun dancing round your kitchen while you do it!"

Fans are clearly inspired by the father-of-one's regular dancing tips and exercise insights. One replied: "Unreal mate, we're halfway through week 2 and loving the Salsa, already looking forward to weigh-in on Monday."

Another fan spotted a big change in James after examining the second video, commenting: "Love this, you seem to have more energy in the second one."

Little Ella, who suffered a painful ear infection before Christmas, quietly stole the show. "You look so good James but Ella is amazing x" cooed one fan while another exclaimed: "She's amazing!" wrote another.

The appetite for family updates from Ola, James, and Ella isn’t going away anytime soon, with a keen fan exclaiming: " Aww no way this is just the cutest thing ever guys."

