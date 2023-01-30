Meghan Markle's unconventional upbringing by Doria Ragland revealed The Duchess of Sussex developed a love for travel from a young age

Meghan Markle has long credited travel as one of her great passions in life. Her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, was a hub for the former Suits actress to detail her latest adventures and favourite travel destinations.

The Duchess of Sussex's love for travel may have been fulfilled after she met Prince Harry; the royals embarked on several tours whilst they were still working members of the family, including a tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. However, her wanderlust bug appears to have been inherited from her mom Doria Ragland.

In an interview with Canadian lifestyle publication BayStBull in 2015, Meghan opened up about her passion for travelling and food.

She said: "My mum was a travel agent, so it’s always been a passion of mine. Food is quite near and dear to my heart, so in starting The Tig, I just wanted to create a hub to house all of those things."

Meghan's mom Doria was a travel agent

Doria's career likely led to a cultured upbringing for Meghan, who was lucky enough to experience travel and vacation with her mother from a young age.

"I got the travel bug quite early," Meghan said in The Game Changers, a collection of essays by women collated by Samantha Brett and Steph Adams.

"My earliest memories are of going to Mexico twice a year and Hawaii a few times," she added, sharing that her mom never took her on "conventional" family trips like Walt Disney World. Rather, yoga instructor Doria wanted Meghan to really experience the culture of a country they visited.

Meghan wrote about her love for travel in her lifestyle blog The Tig

The Duchess added that it was always her mom's wish that she would never leave a resort thinking that was all a country had to offer.

The mother-of-two's passion for travel was evident from the love letters to various destinations she wrote on The Tig.

One of her favourite sun-soaked hotspots was in the Caribbean, which she loves for the white sand and its "Francophile sensibility that is just as island-esque as it is chic, quiet beaches, authentic creole food, and a place where strolls down cobblestone streets and visits to French pharmacies rival those found in Paris."

In fact, Meghan even wrote that she prefers to take a more low-key approach to her travel, "with a healthy dose of swanky goodness peppered throughout," of course.

