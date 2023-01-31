James and Ola Jordan recently embarked on a fitness journey, with the pair losing six stone through dance as they aimed to get healthier.

But despite the fitness drive, it appears that one person could still outpace the dancer, as revealed in the adorable video below. James and Ola had taken their daughter out for a day to a soft play park, and you can see how she managed to put her dad through his paces during their time there!

WATCH: James Jordan gets outpaced by daughter Ella

Even Ola joked about how much energy her young girl had, as she posted: "She is not even three yet and Daddy already struggling to keep up with her…"

Fans loved the sweet video, as one commented: "I'm exhausted just watching this!" and a second said: "Little toughie."

A third teased: "Not long before she's wanting to go bungee jumping she has no fear whatsoever," while a fourth shared: "Wow little Ella has so much energy ha ha. Amazing little darling. Love seeing her with Mummy and Daddy."

Others noted how James and Ola's recent fitness drive must have helped them with all the running around after their beloved daughter.

Ella tired James out at the soft play centre

The couple have a strong bond with their daughter, and exclusively revealed to HELLO! that she was the reason behind them wanting to get healthier, after discovering that they were classified as obese.

James told us: "I know this sounds really morbid, but if you carry on eating like we were, having takeaways all the time and eating junk food, we’re shortening our lives. So we are doing it for Ella essentially."

Their daughter also inspired their new workouts, with Ola revealing: "Ella always copies me with a bit of dancing, then we put in some exercises like squats in between the dancing – Ella would copy that.

James and Ola recently lost six stone on a health drive

"It just turned into a regular thing, with Ella saying, 'Mummy come and do this with me. Mummy let’s do some stretches, let’s do some exercising'. She sort of prompted me in doing that as well."

She added: "We were doing it in our kitchen, because obviously you can’t go to the gym – we’re so limited with that because Ella just has nursery three days a week, so trying to plan your time around that is hard. There are millions of things you want to do when she goes to nursery for the eight hours.

"We do some dancing and in between the steps we put in squats, lunges and different things. Then we started saying, ‘Oh this is actually quite fun’, doing it together the three of us in the kitchen."

