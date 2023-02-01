Does Victoria Beckham have a nanny for her daughter Harper? Victoria and husband David Beckham have hired nannies in the past

Fashion Designer Victoria Beckham shares four children with her husband, former footballer David Beckham. Together they are parents to Harper, 11, Cruz, 17, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 23.

Victoria has a busy life running her fashion line and both she and husband David are often seen travelling abroad for various work and social commitments, leaving many wondering if the couple have a nanny for their youngest child Harper.

WATCH: Victoria reveals surprise for Harper

Loading the player...

David and Victoria Beckham's late nanny Emily

It's known that the Beckhams have employed nannies to care for their children in the past.

In 2022, the family mourned the loss of their former nanny Emily who sadly passed away. Both Romeo and Cruz both took to their Instagram Stories to pay emotional tributes, sharing photos of themselves with Emily.

Cruz posted a snapshot that featured himself with Emily as they posed in front of a brightly-painted wall.

He shared an emotional message, writing: "I love you so much Emily. Rest easy," adding two heart emojis and a dove emoji. Above Emily's head in the photo he added: "The OG."

MORE: Harper Beckham takes after dad David in rare selfie – see photo

Victoria Beckham explains why she needs a nanny

In 2013, Victoria spoke of hiring a nanny for her children, telling The Mail: "I don’t know how I do it. It is a juggling act. It’s no different for me than any other mum," explaining how she would get up early to help the children with their schoolwork and then have late nights with a baby and teenager keeping her up.

She added: "But it’s difficult juggling working, having the children, having a husband who travels. I do have a bit of help, I have a nanny, I can’t do it all myself.

"I really enjoy being a mum, I love them [her children] and I’d do anything for them. But I also love what I do. I think anyone who says it’s easy is lying."

LOOK: Rachel Riley sparks reaction with rare photo of daughter – and she looks so grown up!

Victoria with her daughter Harper in January 2023

One of the Beckhams' past nannies was Abbie Gibson, who was taken to court by the couple for disclosing private and confidential information about them after she resigned. Abbie worked for Victoria and David between 2003 and 2005.

In 2007, People wrote how the Beckhams were looking for "a family of four to serve as live-in housekeepers, as well as two nannies" ahead of their move to California, when David played for the LA Galaxy football team.

Do David and Victoria Beckham still have a nanny for Harper?

The Beckhams have employed nannies in the past then, so do they have one now for Harper? It certainly is possible, as a recent report suggests the couple still use childcare.

In 2020, The Sun reported how Victoria was allegedly feuding with her friend Stella McCartney after her nanny left to work for the Beckhams. If true, Harper would have been nine at the time.

However, as Harper approaches her teen years, any nanny they currently employ may only be for a short while longer, as their daughter becomes able to stay home alone or with her other family members.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.