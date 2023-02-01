Harper Beckham takes after dad David in rare selfie – see photo The Beckhams spent time in Miami together

Doting dad David Beckham has shared a sweet photo of his 11-year-old daughter Harper with his Instagram fans – and she's taking after her famous dad with her style.

The former footballer, who shares children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham, posted the snap on Tuesday, writing: "Family loving our new @intermiamicf La Noche jersey."

WATCH: Harper dances at concert on night out

In the selfie, Harper wears the Inter Miami football team shirt which has colours of black and pink, and there are two further photos of Cruz and David also in the same T-shirt.

Harper and dad David looks so cute wearing matching shirts.

Harper looks cool in the football top

The reason for the choice in outfit is due to the Beckhams' involvement in the Inter Miami team – Romeo plays for the squad and David is a co-owner of the club – so Harper was supporting her family by wearing the shirt.

There were scores of comments on the fun photos, with Romeo posting two heart face emojis, clearly chuffed his family are behind his team.

Dad David wears the Miami shirt too

One fan wrote: "Cutest family ever," and there were several compliments for Harper.

"Harper is soooo pretty xx Thank goodness she has older brothers!" said one follower, and, "Your daughter looks so grown up and beautiful," posted another.

The family had jetted to Miami to attend the wedding of their friends Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira. Victoria and David were accompanied by their children Cruz, Romeo and Harper at the star-studded event, which saw David act as best man alongside Mexican businessman Carlos Slim.

Victoria and Harper in their dresses

Victoria shared a selfie of herself and Harper all dressed up for the wedding, with the former Spice Girl in a sheer pastel pink maxi dress with the most gorgeous ruffle detailing, and Harper so pretty in a midnight blue dress.

The youngster opted to wear a custom-made gown created by her devoted mother. She looked picture-perfect in her strapless number which featured a striking ombre design running through the skirt.

