Rachel Riley sparks reaction with rare photo of daughter – and she looks so grown up! The TV host is married to Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley delighted fans on Wednesday with a seriously adorable photo of her little daughter, Noa.

Over on Instagram, the Countdown host captured the moment her youngest appeared to take over from Rachel's presenting duties.

In the sweet snapshots, little Noa could be seen pressing a giant green button from the comfort of Rachel's deluxe leather chair.

In her caption, she penned: "That's the next host of Countdown sorted! Thankfully she can't reach the tiles, so my job is safe for now."

Rachel welcomed Noa in 2021

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the mother-daughter duo, with one writing: "She is gorgeous bless her," whilst a second noted: "She's so like maven Rachel," followed by a red heart emoji.

"So cute. Like her mum, and probably as smart," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Awwww beautiful darling".

The tot looked so adorable

Aside from baby Noa, Rachel and Pasha are also doting parents to three-year-old daughter Maven.

The TV presenter 36, and the professional dancer, 42, met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. They surprised fans by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on 28 June 2019, before they had even announced their engagement.

Last year, Rachel spoke about her experience of the 'Strictly' curse during her time on the show in 2014. Speaking to the Sunday Times Magazine, the mother-of-two said: "Are you calling my babies a curse? That's not right!" The maths whiz went on: "If you have cracks, Strictly can expose them. It gave me the distance to make the break that was going to happen anyway."

Pasha and Rachel wed in 2019

During her time on the show, Rachel announced her split from her husband, Jamie Gilbert – her high school sweetheart whom she divorced in 2013.

Touching on the breakdown of their relationship, Rachel told British GQ: "No. I'm still friends with my ex-husband. He's great, he's a brilliant guy."

She added: "We were together since I was 19 and it wasn't right… What Strictly did give me was distance - because I was away from home in Birmingham, Salford, Borehamwood. It was the emotional distance that I needed to break away."

