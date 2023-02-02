Everything Strictly's Janette Manrara has said about starting a family with Aljaz Skorjanec The Strictly couple would love to have a baby together

Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec married in 2017 and have spoken openly in the past about starting a family together.

Several of the professional dancers' colleagues have had children such as Gorka Marquez and his partner Gemma Atkinson and Pasha Kovalev and his wife Rachel Riley, leading fans to wonder if Janette and Aljaž will be next to become parents.

WATCH: Janette and Aljaž look so happy on beach getaway in clip below

Janette Manrara on planning a family

In February 2021, Janette, 39, appeared on Loose Women and spoke about having children with her husband.

She revealed: "I think what Aljaž and I kind of discovered in the first lockdown and being separated is how much we really are a team, and that when we do decide to have children we are more than ready.

"Because we really, really do love and support each other, and I think for any newcoming parent or people that are considering becoming parents, the most important thing is that mum and dad have this kind of unity and really feel like they are going to go at this together.

"And I think Aljaž is going to be the most incredible dad! So that's kind of the realisation that we both made, that when the time is right, we are going to be more than ready."

The star couple would like to have a family of their own

Janette Manrara talks falling pregnant

Janette, who left Strictly to present Strictly: It Takes Two in 2021, also told the panel about starting a family.

She revealed: "I think it is just that scary choice, that scary decision when you do decide to say, 'OK, we're gonna see what happens and try for a baby.'

"Because for me and Aljaž, we are a team when it comes to everything in life, not just in our personal life but also for work. And if I all of a sudden fall pregnant, I would want to spend time with my baby and I would want to spend time with my child as a mother."

Janette and Aljaz have both danced on Strictly

Janette Manrara reveals baby hopes

In a previous exclusive interview with HELLO!, Janette told us: "We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time.'

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

Janette is looking forward to motherhood

Janette also spoke to Prima Magazine about having a baby, explaining: "We believe in leaving it up to the universe and taking whatever we're blessed with. We want to be parents and can't wait for the day that comes, but we're not putting pressure on how, when and in what capacity that will be."

