Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec melt hearts with adorable video

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, Slovenian dancer Aljaz - who recently announced his departure from Strictly Come Dancing - shared a heartwarming video of his sister's daughter Zala stroking Janette's head whilst they kicked back on the sofa.

"When @jmanrara needs a well-deserved shuteye," the professional dancer remarked in the caption. Many fans were quick to comment on the cuteness overload, with several adding heart emojis.

Over the years, Janette and Aljaz have expressed their desire to start a family of their own. Back in January 2021, the couple spoke exclusively to HELLO! about their future, with Janette saying: "We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time.'"

Aljaz shared this sweet video

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

