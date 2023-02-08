Tom Brady shares rare photo of son Jack – and he's so grown up The now-retired NFL star is a proud dad-of-three

Tom Brady is focusing his energy now on spending time with his family following announcing his retirement from the NFL last week.

The athlete has been proving that family definitely comes first with his most recent social media posts, including one featuring his son Jack.

The 15-year-old, who Tom shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, has grown to look quite like his strapping famous dad, developing a lean frame and chiseled good looks.

However, it was his height that really made him stand out, quite literally, as he posed for a picture alongside former New England Patriots player and family friend Julian Edelman.

"Sorry @edelman11 you stopped growing and now this 15 year old is towering over you," he wrote, which emphasized how much Jack had grown compared while standing beside Julian.

The former teammates are quite close friends and Tom's children, Jack alongside 13-year-old Benjamin and Vivian, 10, shared with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, get along with him quite well too.

Tom's son Jack is sure growing tall

In fact, Julian was one of the people Tom shouted out when he managed to turn heads everywhere with a surprise selfie of himself posing in just his underwear as part of a bet.

He took to Instagram to voice his thoughts with a comedic undertone on the picture, commending "ol' Tommy boy [for] getting into the thirst trap game."

He then proceeded to call him out on not accounting for proper lighting and angles, although he did add: "I like the underwear, it's comfortable underwear, I'll give him that.

Julian shared his own thoughts on his friend's thirst trap

"Are we sitting down? We're sitting down for thirst traps? We need some shape, some movement, I want to see some abs," he continued, complimenting his friend for having maintained an impressive physique at the age of 45 and finally rating him with an eight out of ten.

