Tom Brady poses with ex Bridget Moynahan and son following retirement news Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday

Tom Brady made a major announcement on Wednesday as he confirmed his retirement from football, and he's made plenty of memories during his time.

Following his big announcement, he took to his Instagram Stories to share dozens and dozens of photos of his life through the years, and one very touching moment saw him reunite with his ex, Bridget Moynahan, and their son, John. The 15-year-old looked identical to his father, even sporting a similar messy hair cut as they stood shoulder to shoulder.

WATCH: Tom Brady opens up about his family

Loading the player...

All three smiled for the family photo, which saw John resting his hands on both of his parents, while Bridget sported a monotone blouse tucked into her pants.

Tom shared many other family moments, including one that captured a special Christmas as all three of his children posed in front of a Christmas tree.

READ: Tom Brady makes revealing comment about first red carpet since split from Gisele Bundchen

John stood at the back of this shot, protectively wrapping his arms around his younger siblings, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 10.

Benjamin wore an eye-catching Christmas-themed top in the photo that made him stand out from the crowd, while Vivian styled out a pretty green dress.

Tom reflected on his life

Tom dated Bridget from 2004 to 2006, with the pair splitting while Bridget was pregnant with their son.

The NFL player would go on to marry Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, however, their relationship fell apart last year following Tom's decision to return to playing football.

"I'll get straight to the point. I'm retiring, for good," Tom stated in a video that he shared online on Wednesday.

The NFL star has three children

He also included a series of pictures from his time in the sport, including some of his family with ex-wife Gisele and three children.

READ: Tom Brady admits he can be a 'bad sport' as he battles unexpected loss

READ: Gisele Bundchen shares emotional tribute to son Benjamin on milestone birthday

"I love my family. I love my teammates. I love my friends. I love my coaches. I love football. I love you all. I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you," he captioned it.

Despite their recent divorce, the supermodel showed her support for her ex-husband by commenting: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.