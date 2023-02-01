Tom Brady makes revealing comment about first red carpet since split from Gisele Bundchen The NFL star attended the 80 for Brady premiere in Los Angeles

Tom Brady stepped out on Tuesday night to attend the first red carpet since his split from Gisele Bundchen.

The NFL star was in Los Angeles at the 80 for Brady premiere, based on a true story of 80-year-old fans of Tom.

Hinting that he didn't know where to place himself as he posed alone for photos, Tom shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Where do you put your hands?"

The star wasn't completely alone though, as he was joined by many Hollywood legends, including Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field.

Just ahead of the premiere, Tom had opened up about the film during this week's SiriusXM podcast 'Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray'.

He said: "It is really exciting. I'm actually flying out to L.A. to be at the premiere and I just want to be there to support everyone who really worked hard on it over the last couple years.

Tom Brady attended his first red carpet without Gisele Bundchen

"To see it from start to finish and the conception of it to writing the script, to editing it, getting some of these amazing women that are the actors and directors, and to be on set and have my teammates there and then to see it, it just came out awesome.

"So I hope everyone really enjoys it and it's really a fun, feel good movie. It's about friendship. There's a lot of twists and turns that take place, so I think everyone will really enjoy it.”

The NFL star at the 80 for Brady premiere

While Tom is in LA, Gisele has been pictured on a swimwear shoot in Florida. The 42-year-old has returned to modeling since splitting up with Tom, and was seen posing in a pink Chanel one-piece this week.

Tom and Gisele announced that their divorce had been finalized at the end of October. In a statement, Tom wrote: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Tom posed for photos with the iconic stars of the film

He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Tom concluded: "We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you."

