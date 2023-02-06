We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tom Brady has taken to his social media to share a very revealing photo with his fans while enjoying a recent beach trip. The athlete, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL, shared a mirror selfie of him in his underwear – leaving little to the imagination.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Tom posted two screenshots of tweets, one showing two male models wearing the BRADY apparel underwear, the other showing Tom's previous tweet which read: "40k likes and I'll recreate these photos."

Tom shared the photo to his Instagram

Tom's tweet was then Quote Tweeted by his apparel company's official account, reading: "Hey @TomBrady we haven't forgotten about this."

Clearly a man of his word, the father-of-three then proceeded to pose for a mirror selfie in his underwear while sitting on his bed showing off his impressive physique. The 45-year-old captioned the second image: "Deals a deal @bradybrand," before adding: "Did I do it right? @edelman11 @gronk."

Tom launched BRADY in 2022 which is described as a "next-generation" clothing line that includes high-quality apparel. "Designed with the body in mind. Built to move, breathe, and sweat while you compete, live, and recover. Created to inspire you to be your best, because whatever you do, life is a sport. We call our philosophy Lifeletics," reads his website.

The athlete's eye-opening selfie comes soon after he formally announced his retirement from the NFL for good after previously retiring and making a brief return. Tom was sure to thank his fans and his family in the video including his three children who he shares with his ex Gisele Bundchen. Check out the video below to see Tom opening up about his family...

"Good morning guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring, for good," he said in the video posted on Instagram last week. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first.

"So it won't be longwinded, you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me."

