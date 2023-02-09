Kristen Bell reveals her daughters know about their father Dax Shepard's struggles with addiction: 'I know it's shocking' The Frozen star and Armchair Expert host have been married for 10 years and share two daughters

Kristen Bell may keep her daughters with Dax Shepard out of the public eye, but within the family, there are far fewer boundaries.

The star appeared on the cover of Real Simple's latest digital and print issue, becoming the first celebrity to do so, and opened up about her parenting style, maintaining that honesty is the best policy for her.

She has two daughters with her husband of ten years, who she married in 2013. Their eldest is Lincoln, nine, and their youngest is Delta, who is eight.

Kristen explained that when it comes to conversations with her daughters, even the difficult ones, nothing is off topic, and that she hates the word "taboo."

"I think it should be stricken from the dictionary," she insisted, adding: "There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about," including with her daughters.

"I know it's shocking," she began, before admitting: "But I talk to my kids about drugs, and the fact that their daddy is an addict and he's in recovery, and we talk about sex."

Kristen and Dax have always been candid and transparent about their own relationship as well

Dax has been sober for over sixteen years, and has been nothing but open and honest about his journey with addiction, previously revealing that he had a relapse in 2012, after a motorcycle accident led him to misuse painkillers again.

Kristen further told the outlet: "There are all these 'hard topics' that don't have to be if you give the person on the other end your vulnerability and a little bit of credit."

The star looked fabulous on the cover

Though she joked that she and Dax "disagree about 99 percent of the things on earth," she insisted that he "keeps my mind and heart open and moving forward every single day."

She added that above all else, honest communication is what's most important for her and her family, particularly when someone has made a mistake. "If there's one thing I want to teach my kids, it's how to make amends – and that it's for themselves, so they can like who's in the mirror a little bit more."

