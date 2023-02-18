90 Day Fiancé stars Shaeeda and Bilal reveal heartbreaking miscarriage news Shaeeda and Bilal also appear on Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiancé stars Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez have shared the heartbreaking news that they have suffered a miscarriage.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our recent miscarriage. We had been overjoyed to be expecting our first child together, but unfortunately, it was not meant to be at this time," Shaeeda and Bilal both wrote on their respective Instagram accounts alongside a picture of the pair lying together on a hospital bed. A second picture showed her pregnancy test.

"We want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to all of the family, friends, loved ones and fans who have reached out to us with love and support during this difficult time," Shaeeda continued.

"Your kind words and gestures have been a source of comfort and strength for us. While we are still grieving and processing this loss, we know that as we plan and as G’d plans, G’d is the best of planners," she added, revealing that "this experience has brought us closer as husband and wife and on the bright side, we’re thankful to G’d that we can get pregnant".

They also thanked their community for the support and sent love to others who may be going through the same heartache.

"We encourage you to reach out for help and support, and to take all the time you need to heal and process. Once again, we thank you all for your well wishes and kindness during this time. Your love means the world to us," she concluded.

Shaeeda and Bilal shared the news on social media

Shaeeda, 37 moved to Kansas City from Trinidad and Tobago in season nine of the TLC show 90 Day Fiancé to get married to Bilal.

However they had trust issues and Shaeeda asked Bilal to sign a prenup agreeing to give her a baby before she turned 40. Bilal is a father to two children from his first marriage.

Shaeeda also shard her previous positive pregnancy test

Fans had speculated that the pair could be expecting their first baby, when a video of yoga teacher Shaeeda began making the rounds as she was seen promoting her business in a hoodie.

In a second video Shaeeda posted that showed her walking around Kansas City, a follower commented: "I was looking haaaaard for a bump.”

“I lost the bump,” Shaeeda then replied to the commenter with a broken heart emoji.

