Jon Pardi's pregnant wife shares emotional update after being rushed to hospital The pair are expecting their first baby

Jon Pardi's wife Summer was rushed to hospital on Thursday but has now shared with fans that, thankfully, her baby is doing fine.

"No baby still. But I got the wonderful stomach bug that's going around," Summer posted on Instagram alongside a picture of herself in the hospital bed and IV lines attached to her arm.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex coos over babies as she opens new community hub in Woking

Loading the player...

"Don't wish this on anyone, especially pregnant," she continued. "Spent all night and morning throwing up so came to the ER and have been on fluids all day ... Finally can keep saltine crackers and water down tonight."

In the picture, country singer Jon was sat at the end of the bed with his head bowed. Summer then joked: "Maybe all the throwing up will push Presley out."

A second picture showed a Bluetooth monitor on her stomach that kept an eye on her baby's heartbeat. "Feeling much better today and baby is doing good, still cozy and safe lmao wild that they have Bluetooth monitors now for the baby ... nice that you can get up and move around tho," she wrote.

On Friday morning, Summer revealed to fans that she was still in hospital but had been given plain pancakes and biscuits from the cafeteria, quipping: "Pancakes anyone?"

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

MORE: All we know about Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder as star announces second pregnancy

Summer shared this insight into her hispital stay

Jon and Summer have been married since November 2020, and announced in September 2022 they were expecting their first baby.

"Jon's such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy, so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family," Summer told People magazine when they announced their pregnancy.

"I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.