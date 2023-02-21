John Travolta's daughter Ella praises her dad as her 'hero' in heartfelt post The 22-year-old is the Grease actor's eldest daughter with the late Kelly Preston

John Travolta's daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, is making sure her father is feeling the love on his special day.

The star turned 69 years old on February 18, and over the weekend, his 22-year-old daughter shared a heartfelt post in his honor.

Ella is the oldest of the actor's two kids with his late wife Kelly Preston, who he married in 1991. His youngest son, Benjamin, is twelve years old. His first-born, Jett, passed away in 2009 at the age of sixteen. Kelly passed away after a battle with breast cancer in 2020.

WATCH: John Travolta's daughter Ella looks just like him in recent video

Loading the player...

MORE: Celine Dion's $28m waterpark home she gave up for new life - see epic photos

John's daughter, an aspiring singer, took to Instagram to wish her dad a very happy birthday, sharing a selfie of the two together, where their look alike looks are on full display.

"Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero," she endearingly wrote, before adding: "The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for."

MORE: Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg leaves wife Jenny McCarthy 'shaking' after surprise reveal

"I love you, Daddy," she also wrote, and John was quick to reply in the comments section with his own sweet message to his daughter, writing: "I love you to my dearest Ella. More than you know," alongside a red heart emoji.

John and Ella look identical in the sweet selfie

Ella's followers were quick to also wish the Grease lead a happy birthday, and shared heartfelt messages to the father-daughter duo.

MORE: The Rookie star Nathan Fillion inundated with fan messages after falling ill

MORE: Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement temporarily departs show amid shake-up

"Your dad is amazing and we all love him!!" one wrote, as others commented: "You are so blessed to have him as your hero and have such an awesome relationship," and: "Happy Birthday to your wonderful Dad!! You two are twins!" as well as: "Your dad's a national treasure. Happy Birthday JT!"

The star and his wife Kelly had three kids together

Of course, some fans couldn't help but notice that while Ella certainly resembles her dad, she also most definitely takes after her late mom too.

"Sweet Ella, you have your mothers beautiful smile. Happy Birthday, to your father," one fan said, as another added: "Wow you look just like your mom. So beautiful! Happy birthday to your dad.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.