Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement temporarily departs show amid shake-up

Amy Robach's stand-in Rhiannon Ally has revealed that she is stepping away from GMA3 – but only temporarily.

The TV star has been filling in for Amy ever since her affair with co-anchor T.J. Holmes surfaced at the end of last year. The ousted stars – who recently sparked engagement rumors – officially parted ways with the ABC network in January after they were put on hiatus amid an internal investigation.

Rhiannon has built up a strong fanbase since appearing on GMA3 and many fans were sad to hear she will be absent from the show for a while – but it's all for a very good reason.

"Thank you @shobean for a great lunch to start my vacation. Taking next week off work since the kids are off school," she captioned a smiling photo of herself with a friend.

While many of Rhiannon's followers told her she will "be missed", others took the opportunity to quiz her on whether she will permanently replace Amy.

"Are you going to be staying at gma3. Hope so," one responded. "ABC News give the people what they want @rhiannonally and @demarcomorgan," a second said, referring to T.J.'s stand-in DeMarco Morgan.

Rhiannon and DeMarco are a hit with GMA3 viewers

A third added: "I hope you get the job permanently for GMA3!!!! Doing a great job." A fourth stated: "They definitely need to offer her the job. DeMarco is the best co-anchor for her."

There has been no official news yet on whether Rhiannon and DeMarco will permanently become the new hosts of GMA3. When Amy and T.J.'s departure was announced, a statement said that the decision about who will co-anchor the show "will come later".

Rhiannon and DeMarco have joined Dr. Jennifer Ashton

Last month, Amy and T.J. decided to walk away from their positions as co-anchors after being caught in their affair scandal.

A statement was released about the decision, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

