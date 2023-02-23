Eva Mendes divides opinion after controversial parenting confession with Ryan Gosling - even Supernanny reacts The actress and mom-of-two shared a heartwarming video with her fans

Eva Mendes gave the sweetest insight into motherhood on Wednesday, delighting her 3.8 million Instagram followers with the heartwarming surprise she packs her daughters for school each morning.

Revealing she has "so much fun" making little snack bags for her daughters Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six, who she shares with Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling, the mom-of-two added that she also loves to sneak her daughters "little love notes" into their lunch boxes. The video seriously divided fans however, can you work out why? Watch below…

"Is this a shared passion or am I alone here?!" the Hitch actress asked in the caption.

Fans were quick to chime in with their thoughts on Eva's morning routine. While several thought her wholesome actions were totally relatable, many others were divided over the star's intentions and the contents of her girls' packed lunch.

The actress packed her daughters an ultra-healthy lunch for school

"Their lunch is just carrots, celery, apple and baklava? Sorry, genuinely surprised if that’s all kids eat for lunch?" quizzed a fan, as another of Eva's followers wrote: "You’re alone. No working mom has time for that."

Disagreeing with the negative comments, a fellow mom penned: "Like a true Latina. Taking care of her kids with food and love."

Eva's relatable mom post divided fans

Jo Frost, aka Supernanny, even praised the Hollywood star for her adorable efforts. "Eva your children feel that love," penned the parenting expert. "That means the world coming from you. I love you!" Eva replied.

"I feel overwhelmed and confused most of the time when it comes to motherhood but my answer to it all is to just love the hell outta’ them! When In doubt - which is often -I just love them extra. Lotsa love to you, Miss Jo."

Ryan and Eva have been together for 11 years

Eva has been incredibly open about not wanting to become a mom until she met her long-term partner Ryan, who fans are convinced she secretly married. In an interview with People, the star confessed: "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

She added: "I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

