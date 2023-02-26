Gemma Atkinson flooded with support following emotional family update Gemma is expecting her second child with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has shared a candid insight into her family life with fiancé Gorka Marquez and their three-year-old daughter, Mia.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the radio host, 38, explained how hard it can be to bid farewell to Gorka when he's away for work.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shows off her 'pregnant face' as Mia plays Doctor

Loading the player...

Alongside a carousel of heartwarming snapshots featuring Gorka and Mia, the former Hollyoaks star gushed: "Papa being home was short and sweet, especially with Pancakes. (We had another pancake day together).

"Mia is always ok when Gorks is packing and saying bye, but every time, right before he gets in his car she bursts into tears [sad face emoji] Then that makes him do the same!"

Gemma shared an emotional post

She went on to say: "It's always hard and I guess something we're hoping Mia gets used to. I know how it feels missing your dad so I feel for her so much. And I miss her after just one night away so I know it's hard for Gorka too. So many families have similar or partners away for even longer so it's nice in some ways to know we're all in it together [heart emoji] @gorka_marquez."

DON'T MISS: Why Gemma Atkinson and Strictly's Gorka Marquez won't marry until 2024

EXCLUSIVE: Gemma Atkinson on the challenges of bringing up baby Mia

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the parenting duo, with one writing: "Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Just make the most of the precious time you have together," whilst a second shared: "Bless her heart [red heart emoji] it's hard for all of you."

The couple found love on Strictly Come Dancing

"You two are amazing parents and you are bringing up a warrior with warrior number two incoming," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Gorgeous photos. They have such an amazing bond. Mia is just adorable."

Gemma's emotional post comes after the star announced her joyous baby news in January. Gemma and Gorka, who are already mum and dad to little Mia, three, revealed they would be having a boy on social media.

Gemma is expecting her second child

"Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," wrote Gemma alongside an adorable black and white image of the mum-to-be cradling her bump.

She continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

The star welcomed Mia in 2019

And in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Gorka said: "He'll be a little sibling – and maybe future dance partner – for our daughter Mia. She’s obsessed with dancing, so who knows.

"That we get the chance to have another baby - we never take that for granted. Life flies, so make the most of every second you have."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.