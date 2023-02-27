Ola Jordan's adorable photos of daughter Ella will melt your heart The Strictly professional is married to James Jordan

Ola and James Jordan are proud parents to little Ella – and on Monday, the former Strictly professional dancers shared the sweetest tribute to mark their daughter's third birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Ola, 40, delighted fans with a series of adorable throwback photos featuring a very tiny baby Ella. Taking to Instagram, the doting mother included a number of heartwarming snapshots alongside a plethora of video clips.

"Happy 3rd Birthday to my gorgeous baby! From the day you were born you have been our world [red heart emoji] You will never truly know how much we love you xx," Ola and James noted in the caption.

Fans and friends were quick to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Happy 3rd birthday Ella! Time sure does fly," while a second gushed: "How beautiful, brought a tear to my eye.... Happy birthday princess Ella."

Ola and James penned a touching tribute

A third remarked: "She's absolutely adorable," and a fourth commented: "Ahhh she's like a wee doll, happy birthday Ella."

For her special day, James and Ola organised a spectacular Frozen-themed birthday party complete with a sparkly glitter bar, a giant popsicle tower, a bouncy castle and themed biscuits.

The couple wed in 2003

Alongside a sweet video montage, Ola and James gushed: "So Ella had the most amazing birthday party today with all her friends and family - thank you so much for everyone pulling together to create such an amazing day."

The duo continued: "Even all the adults loved it [laughing face emoji]. Especially @kids_party_finder for organising the whole thing which saved us all the stress… Nice to work with such professionals [praying hands emoji] And also a big shout out to the amazing Josh who helped with the video."

Ola welcomed Ella in 2020

Ella's exciting birthday celebrations comes after the tot sparked concern with her ongoing ear infection. And whilst the youngster appears to be on the road to recovery, Ola recently told HELLO! about her latest hearing test.

She explained: "We took Ella for a hearing test as we've been worried about her hearing lately after her chronic ear infection that left her hardly able to hear. She often says, 'Eh?' when she talks to us."

James continued: "The test showed her left ear isn't anything to worry about. Her right ear definitely has glue ear. They don't want to put grommets in at the moment so they're going to check her again in about three months and see how it is."

