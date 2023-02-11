Michael Weatherly's fans in disbelief over rare photo of his son and daughter The former NCIS star has two children with wife Bojana Janković

Michael Weatherly is a family man who loves nothing more than spending time with his children – but it's not often that he shares those moments on social media.

The former NCIS star made the rare move of posting a sweet photo that featured both his son Liam, nine, and his daughter Olivia, ten, during an outing to watch The Music Man on Broadway alongside his award-winning wife Bojana Janković in December.

The touching photo saw Michael and Bojana standing behind their two kids in the theatre, affectionately placing a hand on their shoulders as they all beamed for the camera.

"A holiday family adventure to see @RealHughJackman and @sfosternyc @MusicManBway. Amazing cast and show got us in the mood to donate (hence the hat!) So, if the spirit moves you, check out @BCEFA," he captioned the photo on Twitter.

Despite their young ages, Liam and Olivia are nearly as tall as their parents, and their appearance left many of Michael's followers in disbelief.

"Michael your family is darling. Soo gorgeous. Olivia and Liam growing so fast," replied one. A second said: "Absolutely gorgeous family picture! The kids are getting so big!!"

Fans couldn't believe how much Liam and Olivia have grown

A third added: "Why Liam and Olivia suddenly look like twins?" A fourth wrote: "Wow, Olivia and Liam are so grown up! Where do the years go?!"

Liam and Olivia are not Michael's only children. He also has a lookalike son, August, 27, from his marriage to ex-wife Amelia Heinle.

The former couple met on the set of the 1990s soap opera Loving and married in 1995. They welcomed August in January 1996 before they divorced in 1997.

Michael and Bojana married in 2009

Both Michael and Amelia went on to have children with other partners, and the Bull star admitted that the failure of his first marriage made him determined to be a better man, a good husband, and a present father.

"That was a very difficult time," he told People of his divorce after less than two years of marriage.

"When I got remarried, I wanted to do my very best to ensure that rupture wouldn't happen again. My kids and my marriage are the things I’m proudest of."

