Gwen Stefani's pregnancy remarks - what star has said about having a baby with Blake Shelton The No Doubt singer shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are couple goals - having tied the knot after a long-term relationship back in 2021.

The celebrity duo often find themselves at the center or pregnancy rumors, with fans desperate for the pair to welcome their first child together.

Gwen has even enjoyed playing along with this - and back in 2016 she played a prank on social media, telling her fans that she was pregnant with a daughter.

On April Fool's Day, she shared a picture of a sonogram, accompanying the image with the caption: "It's a girl!" In her music video for Make me Like You, meanwhile, the star poked fun of the alleged baby rumors once again.

It featured several tributes to Blake, seeing her holding up a tabloid reading "Gwen Pregnant With Alien Baby!"

Gwen - despite being a world-famous singer - is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but has opened up in the past about her pregnancy journeys with her three sons - who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

After welcoming her firstborn, Kingston - now 16 - she told Elle that pregnancy had its challenges, especially while expecting a baby in the public eye.

"It was weird being pregnant in a fishbowl situation," she said. "Especially on days when you feel really fat and disgusting and not cute. Pregnancy was challenging in a way I didn't expect. I was on tour and I was so sick. It was like PMS times a million."

Despite this, she went on to welcome two more sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine.

Blake is a doting stepfather to Gwen's three sons too, so much so that the singer paid a heartfelt tribute to the country star on Father's Day back in 2020.

The beauty mogul star shared several photos from over the years of The Voice judge with each of her sons, taken both at home and out doing activities such as fishing, and wrote: "Happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G,K, Z, A gx" [sic].

During a previous appearance on the TODAY show, Gwen opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her sons while chatting to host Hoda Kotb - who became a first-time mother herself aged 52 through adoption.

When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

