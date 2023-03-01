Princess Eugenie is glowing in the boldest coat and bump-revealing dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, and her maternity wardrobe has undergone a significant glow-up since the royal shared the news.

Stepping out in London to visit the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital Prosthetic Rehabilitation Unit in London on Tuesday, the 32-year-old royal looked radiant as ever. Rocking a striking houndstooth coat by Sandro Paris, the soon-to-be mother-of-two channelled the Princess of Wales' love for the timeless print, days after Kate rocked her famous Catherine Walker coat. Take a look at the royal's bold ensemble in the clip below…

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson styled her longline 'Morane' coat with a simple black dress. Eugenie wore her coat open, exposing her blossoming baby bump.

We loved the royal's 'Brera' knee-high leather boots from Aquazzura, which gave her stylish outfit an instantly glamorous kick.

The pregnant royal learned about the hospital's rehabilitation centre

Glowing with a natural makeup look, Princess Eugenie tucked her brunette tresses behind her ears, styling her mane in feathered curls.

"She looks great and I am most definitely for a houndstooth revival!" one fan commented on Instagram, as another agreed: "That is how you wear print. Lovely and appropriate for the engagement."

"The looks fab and her complexion is amazing! It’s always a hit when she’s wearing these boots," a third fashion fan chimed in.

Eugenie's visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital was no doubt a poignant one. The royal underwent surgery at the same hospital when she was 12 to fix the curvature in her spine, which was caused by scoliosis.

During the public engagement on Tuesday she said: "After everything I went through as a child with scoliosis, I know from my own experience how debilitating an orthopaedic condition can be."

Princess Eugenie spent time at the hospital meeting staff and patients

"I am delighted to be here today to once again see the life-changing work taking place at the Hospital. This is a charity which is very close to my heart.

"It has been inspirational to meet those here today who have benefitted from the expertise of the hospital's staff and services and hear first-hand how truly life-changing this has been for them, as it was for me when I was a child," she continued.

