Frida Redknapp shares ultra-rare photo of older son from lavish family home

Frida Redknapp rarely shares updates of her eldest children but on Thursday, she broke her own rule and posted a sweet photo of her son from their lavish home.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 38-year-old shared a black and white photo of her youngster cooking up a storm in their glamorous family kitchen where Frida is often captured on her social media. In the photo, her dark-haired little one could be seen in a stripy T-shirt and adding ingredients to a blender.

Frida's son was captured in a rare moment

Captioning the post, Frida penned: "Asking to read cookbooks before bedtime…my little sous chef," alongside a chef emoji.

Frida's son certainly appears to be following in his mother's footsteps as she regularly updates fans with her delicious bakes and dinners which are often focused around her one-year-old son whom, she and her husband, Jamie Redknapp, welcomed in 2021.

Whilst, the latest cooking installment, which you can see in the video below, wasn't geared toward the one-year-old, it certainly looked delicious. The blonde bombshell was spotted preparing a mother-watering "Mexican Salmon and Kale Salad".

In the post, Frida was every inch the glamorous chef wearing a classic white T-shirt, simple pearl studs, and a silver pendant necklace. As for her hair, she swept her long blonde locks back into a stylish ponytail.

The star could have been mistaken for Nigella Lawson as she professionally prepared the meal which saw her covering a large salmon side with a delicious glaze.

The star loves cooking for her little one

As well as listing the full recipe in the caption of the impressive video, Frida also penned: "Frida’s Mexican Salmon w Kale Salad. I'm a massive fan of Mexican-inspired cuisine. I’ve been to Mexico many times, to all parts of the country, and therefore enjoyed the vibrant cuisine it offers.This recipe can be a simple healthy meal served on its own or an addition to a larger Mexican feast that you're making.

"Either mix the dressing into the salad (mix well) or serve on the side, even great as a dip. The salmon is lovely in taco shells, or served with rice of your choice. Maybe top it with a delicious mango salsa. Enjoy," alongside a heart emoji.

© Photo: Instagram Another very rare snap of Frida's son

Frida and Jamie have a total of seven children in their blended family. Frida shares four children with her American hedge fund ex-husband, Jonathan Lourie. Meanwhile, Jamie shares two sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, with his popstar ex-wife, Louise Redknapp.

Eldest Charley is currently at college in Arizona for his rugby talents. Both Jamie and Louise have flown out separately to visit him in the American state which appears to be the perfect fit.

Ex-wife Louise revealed it was actually Jamie's influence that lead Charley to study overseas. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last August Louise explained: "His dad was the one that suggested it, and thought it would be a good idea for him. So I was like, 'Well, I'm not going to say no'. If that's what he wants to do, then I'll back whatever he wants to do. It was more of a surprise to me that he was going to go and do that. But It's a great opportunity and I hope that he has an amazing time."

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Jamie with his sons…

© Instagram Jamie and his young son on a recent holiday

© Instagram Jamie with his two youngest sons, Beau, 14, and Raphael

© Instagram Jamie and Louise Redknapp's eldest son Charley is an avid rugby player

Jamie and Frida welcomed Raphael in 2021

The couple pictured on the beach with their son

