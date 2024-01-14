Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida melts hearts in unexpected mother-son moment with toddler son Raphael

Jamie Redknapp recently enjoyed a sweet father-son moment with his youngest son, two-year-old Raphael. On Sunday, it was the youngster's mother's turn, as Frida shared the sweetest photo with her little boy. The model took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared an image of herself and Raphael holding hands as they wore matching outfits – but there was something surprising about the image.

Despite Jamie's long and impressive career as a footballer, which included playing for England, the pair were on the sidelines of a rugby union game! However, they were keeping it all in the family, as Frida revealed they were there to cheer on one of her older sons. The sweet snap, which was taken from the back, showed the doting mum in a long black coat and a black hat and trainers. Her son also wore black outerwear with a matching hat and shoes. "Go @rosslynparkfc," Frida captioned the image, adding an emoji of a rugby ball.

© Instagram Frida and Raphael donned co-ordinating outfits for their day out

The blonde beauty and her TV presenter husband welcomed their son in November 2021, just a month after tying the knot. They also have six other children between them from their previous marriages, making them a blended family of nine. Jamie is dad to sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 15, who he shares with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

© Getty The couple married in 2021

Frida, meanwhile, is a proud mum to four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, three boys and a girl. Raphael appears to share a close bond with his older siblings, as Frida recently posted a lovely photo of her youngest child while his teenage older brother Michael helped him zip up his puffer jacket, and not only did the pair appear to be sporting matching haircuts, but they wore coordinating coats and both grinned shyly. Their model mother sweetly captioned the picture simply: "Love".

© Instagram Jamie is already teaching Raphael to be a football ace

Although Frida doesn't always share her little son's face on social media, she does delight fans with occasional glimpses of their time together. Recently, she shared a sweet photo that showed Raphael being held aloft by an older family member so he could look into a shop window.

The youngster looked so cute in a black puffer jacket, worn with the hood up over a dark pair of trousers and white trainers. Frida's husband, meanwhile, recently enjoyed some one-on-one time with his eldest son Charley, who is attending university in America at the moment. Jamie sparked a major fan reaction last month as he posted a carousel of photos documenting their reunion in Arizona.

© Instagram The couple enjoy spending time with their family

Amongst the images, which were shared on Instagram, the retired footballer, 50, uploaded a heartwarming picture of the father-son duo soaking up the atmosphere at a basketball game. In a separate picture, Jamie and Charley could be seen bonding over a delicious-looking pizza surrounded by towering palm trees. Elsewhere, Jamie also shared a sweet snap of the duo tucking into a decadent dessert topped with whipped cream and a gold-dusted chocolate dome.