Helen Skelton melts hearts as she reveals Elsie's secret talent

Helen Skelton regularly dotes on her three children and on Friday she melted hearts with a sweet photo of her young girl baking and it had a Coronation twist.

Helen didn't show her daughter in full, but she did show what the youngster had been up to and she had joined her mum in baking a set of cupcakes. And the cupcakes had a Coronation twist to them, as in front of a big dollop of icing was a paper sugar cut-out of King Charles. The little girl looked so sweet as she baked, dressed up in a grey onesie that carried characters from Bambi.

Alongside her baking attempt was a large pink children's decorating set that had dozens of beads and sparkly things that Elsie could use to further decorate her little cake.

Elsie had a small cupcake with her

Over the weekend, Helen thrilled fans once again as she took her young family out to a football match, where Elsie went and stole the show. The mum-of-three posted a snap of herself holding the one-year-old in the stands at Carlisle United Football Club, as she introduced her children to a place that has lots of sentimental memories for her.

"When you intro them to where great Granda used to sit (same seat for decades)," Helen wrote, adding: "@jordannorth1 once told a story about his family all supporting the same team and how match days were a day to see his Nan, his family etc… struck a chord with me."

The snap offered a rare glimpse of 16-month-old Elsie's face. The toddler smiled broadly as she cuddled up to her mum, dressed in a pink knitted cardigan and Fair Isle leggings.

Helen Skelton took her daughter Elsie to a football match

It seems that a lot of Helen's children are following in her footsteps when it comes to enjoying cooking, and last week, she shared a stunning video that you can watch below where her eldest son, Ernie, helped her cook a pizza in an outdoor pizza oven.

Helen also shares son Louis, five, and Elsie with her ex-partner Richie.The former Blue Peter presenter revealed that she had relocated back to her mother and father's farm in a previous interview with The Telegraph.

"I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together," Helen said when speaking about raising her kids at their grandparents' house.

The star has country life running through her veins and she delights in telling the publication about her daily routine. "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad’s coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."

Helen is a doting mum to her three children

The mum-of-three used to live in Yorkshire in a marital home with her ex-husband, who left her in April 2022. Unsurprisingly, the garden was a highlight of the property for Helen, and she even said: "Garden days are good days," when she shared a photo of the idyllic space.

Helen previously admitted she "cannot take credit" for the garden at her lavish Yorkshire estate, though she is "very grateful for the years of work that went into it before we got to live here."

Scroll down to see some of Helen's sweetest moment with her children...

Helen shared the sweet moment online

