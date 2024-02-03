Strictly's Helen Skelton shares relief as she enjoys relaxed day with children

Helen Skelton and her children made the most of the good weather over the weekend, and the star was quick to express her gratitude at the situation.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Helen shared a snap of her sunny day out with one of her sons riding alongside her on their bike, while she pushed her young daughter Elsie, two, in her buggy. In her caption, the mum-of-three shared her delight at the good weather, joking: "Thank goodness for the sunshine," alongside a heart emoji.

© Instagram Helen was able to enjoy a relaxing day

Her children's safety is clearly a major thought on Helen's mind, and she made sure that her young son was wearing a helmet as he rode up and down on his nifty orange bike.

Her relaxing weekend was a stark contrast to last week, when the presenter accidentally messed up her meal after she experimented with cooking using an air fryer for the first time.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Helen Skelton’s son steals the show as he shows off brand-new look

Helen had aimed to prepare a succulent chicken for her children, but in a photo from her experiment, it appeared to have gone awry with the chicken skin all shrivelled and looking a little unappetising.

In her caption, Helen couldn't help but chuckle at her misfortune, as she teased: "Get an air fryer they said… It will change your life they said…"

© Instagram Helen shared her cooking disaster online

Helen's family is always her main focus, with the presenter leaving her BBC Radio role last year in order to spend more time with her young brood. Confirming her departure, Helen said live on air: "I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

In an interview with the Express in 2021, Helen expressed: "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!"

© Instagram Helen has a strong bond with her young brood

The presenter continued: "I wouldn't have it any other way. I am very lucky that my boys love their little sister." During the interview, Helen also expressed her love of the holidays as it gave her extra time with her children.

The star shares her three children with ex-husband Richie Myler. The pair were married until 2022, when Helen confirmed that the pair had gone their separate ways. In a statement, the Countryfile star shared: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Helen is a single mum

In an earlier interview with the Northern Echo, Helen opened up about her marriage to Richie. "Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork," she revealed.

MORE: Helen Skelton shares insight into unexpectedly wild Christmas celebrations with three children

SEE: Helen Skelton's mini-me toddler Elsie is so adorable in festive family photos

"Rich is the best dad. He's the 'sugar police' when it comes to their diet and insists on routine, whereas sometimes I'm anything for a quiet life, so we're a good balance."