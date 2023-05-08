Lisa Kudrow pays heartfelt tribute to rarely-seen son Julian in personal new video

Lisa Kudrow is notoriously private when it comes to her family life, but couldn't resist dedicating her latest social media post to her only son Julian, in honor of a special day.

On Sunday, the Friends star took to Instagram to share footage from inside her family home in LA, panning in on several photos of her son from over the years.

This was because Julian was celebrating his 25th birthday, and Lisa couldn't believe just how quickly the time had gone by. Pictures included one of Julian graduating from USC, and another of him as a little boy posing with his famous mom.

Fans were quick to wish Julian many happy returns after the post was shared, with many referencing famous lines in Friends too. "Happy birthday Pheabo," one wrote, while another commented: "The one where Julian turns 25." A third quipped: "My eyes, my eyes!"

Lisa shares Julian with her husband Michael Stern, and the couple raised him in Los Angeles. He flew the nest several years ago to attend college, and at the time Lisa opened up about becoming an empty nester.

"I think I'm handling it really well, and you know, like a mature adult, happy that our son is away… and independent. It's hard!," she noted. "I think I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear. He's independent and good."

© Jesse Grant Lisa Kudrow shares son Julian with husband Michael Stern

Julian has also followed in his mom's footsteps with a career forging out in movies. He studied cinematography in college and now, it appears, has decided to go in front of the cameras too. Though he seemed to be focused on film editing, he's also an aspiring actor who has a role in the short film Seth's Big Break 2.

Lisa previously revealed that Julian doesn't watch Friends, despite being the son of one of the most popular TV characters. The star previously opened up about raising her young son while working on Friends, and even disclosed that he thought his mom's co-star, Jennifer Aniston, was his mom when he used to watch the show as a little boy.

© Steve Granitz Lisa Kudrow has a close bond with her son Julian

Chatting on podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe, she said: ""When we were home and we would be watching the show... there was Jennifer and Julian my son would be like 'mommy' and my son couldn't see the difference.

"When he did see Jennifer, he would crawl into her lap." She then joked "You prefer her, that's fine, a lot of people do. She's lovely."

Rob asked Lisa what it was like for the star: "You were married, you had a small baby, you were in a different phase of your life. That must have added something cool and different – you were totally ahead of everybody in leading your life."

© JB Lacroix Lisa Kudrow's son is following in her footsteps in the entertainment industry

Lisa replied: "When I was there, I was there. It's not like, my son was so little, I think he was five or six when we finished. A set really isn't a place for a toddler to be running around. It wasn't a fun place for him. He wasn't there much as it turns out. It was fine for a quick visit but not to spend all day with mommy.

"I did not like him experiencing me not as mommy. Because Phoebe was not his mother, Phoebe does not have children."

© John Shearer Lisa Kudrow with son Julian as a little boy on the red carpet

© Jesse Grant Lisa Kudrow with son Julian in 2008

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Lisa Kudrow's son turned 25 over the weekend

© Gregg DeGuire Lisa Kudrow's son spent his early years on the Friends set

