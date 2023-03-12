Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn will soon make rare public appearance with dad Larry Birkhead The late model passed away when Dannielynn was a baby

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn leads a life out of the public glare thanks to her dad Larry Birkhead protecting his daughter's privacy.

However, once a year, the now 16-year-old makes a public appearance with her father at an event that's close to both of their hearts.

Dannielynn and Larry are regulars at the Kentucky Derby, which is something they have attended since the teenager was a little girl.

VIDEO: Larry Birkhead opens up about his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn

Loading the player...

This is taking place this year on May 6 - meaning fans will get to see the duo dressed up once again for the special occasion.

This time last year, Dannielynn looked stylish as she stepped out with her father wearing a colorful midi dress with dramatic sleeves by CeliaB, teamed with a blue fascinator and co-ordinating shoes.

MORE: Anna Nicole Smith's daughter's name change might surprise you

ALSO POPULAR: Kelly Clarkson's net worth is worlds apart from ex-husband's

Larry, meanwhile, looked dapper in a stonewash grey suit.

The Kentucky Derby has an emotional place in Larry's heart, as it's where he met Anna Nicole.

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn will likely attend the annual Kentucky Derby in May

This is why he takes his daughter there every year, to both honor the past as well as to create new memories with her.

Talking to Fox News Digital of the annual affair at the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala for the pre-Derby diabetes fundraiser, he explained: "We had a really great time, and it's kind of been a tradition that we would go every year."

MORE: Anna Nicole Smith's daughter beams as dad Larry Birkhead makes her dream come true

MORE: Larry Birkhead inundated with support following sad family death

He continued: "That's where I met Anna Nicole Smith. And it's something that I've taken my daughter back every year since. She's old enough to kind of understand what it is."

He added: "Since I did meet her mom there, it started off just kind of me taking her back and showing her around and kind of letting her know the stories that, you know, this is kind of where I met your mom and things.

"And then it came to kind of people look for my daughter there because I really don't let her do any public events. And so, in all honesty, the Kentucky Derby is kind of the growth chart for Dannielynn."

Larry Birkhead has taken Dannielynn to the annual Kentucky Derby since she was a little girl

Dannielynn’s late mother Anna Nicole was an American socialite who found fame in the early 1990s when she married Howard J. Marshall who was 63 years older than her. "I'm not a gold digger," insisted Anna at the time.

"I could have married him a week after we met or two weeks after we met. I could have married him years before. And I didn't. I didn't. I went out and I made something of myself. And people don't appreciate that. I wanted to marry him because he loved me and he took care of me."

Dannielynn has a close bond with her father

Dannielynn was born in 2006 but tragically five months later, in February 2007, Anna was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room and was pronounced dead in hospital. She was just 39. Initially, it was Howard who was listed on her birth certificate as Dannielynn's father.

However, photographer Larry claimed paternity and a DNA test later confirmed that he was indeed the little girl’s dad.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.