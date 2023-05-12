Why Denise Richards will have an extra special Mother's Day this year

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards will be treated well on Sunday

Denise Richards is going to be treated like a queen on Sunday when she celebrates Mother's Day with her family, and the holiday will be all the sweeter this year: it will be her first one since she reconciled with her eldest daughter, Sami Sheen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has had a "strained" relationship in recent years, with Sami, 19, deciding to move out of her mom's home to live with her dad, Denise's ex-husband Charlie Sheen, after claiming she felt "trapped" living with Denise. Speaking of their fallout in February 2022, Denise said on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live: "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained."

The 52-year-old added: "She lived with me all these years. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house and that's OK."

However, the pair have since reconciled with one another, with Sami spending Thanksgiving with her mom. The pair's reconciliation happened last year around Mother's Day, with Sami sharing a tribute to the mom-of-three at the time.

Alongside a series of snaps of the pair together, Sami shared: "Happy mother's day!! I love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life." Denise shared a heartfelt response to the post, and revealed that she and Sami had even gone out for a meal together for the special day.

"Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother's Day. It means a lot to me. I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. Thank you & I love you so much," she said.

Denise and Sami have now reconciled

Back in March, the Wild Things star took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of her eldest child in honor of her 19th birthday alongside an emotional message. In the image, Sami is gazing into the distance with her long blonde hair falling over her shoulder and the sun beaming against her skin.

Paying tribute to Sami, Denise lovingly wrote: "Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami girl! I love you so much & I am so proud of you and your heart is even more gorgeous. I love you so much. Happy 19th Birthday!!!! I love you @samisheen."

Sami takes after her mom in many ways, and the teenager often wows with beautiful photos that she shares on her social media feeds. Earlier this year she emphasized her impressive toned abs, which are as it turns out very similar to those her mother showed off during her younger days.

Denise will be thrilled to have all her family with her

While attending Vanity Fair's post-Oscars party back in March 2000, the then 29-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her similarly toned midriff when she wore a striped and sparkly silver glitter crop top and pants combo. And while that photo was taken over 20 years ago, Denise's recent Instagram pics suggest she's still keeping impressively in shape today.

During a previous holiday, Sami looked like her famous mom and fans commented on her appearance and her tropical surroundings as they added on-fire emojis and wrote: "Absolutely beautiful."

See some of Denise's sweetest family moments below...

Denise and Lola once went zip-lining

Denise and Eloise aboard a plane

© Christopher Polk Denise dotes on her children

© Jon Kopaloff Denise and Lola at a Disney event

Eloise is Denise's youngest daughter

