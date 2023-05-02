Amy Robach's former stepson faces huge moment in personal life this month

The former GMA3 star was married to Andrew Shue for 12 years

Amy Robach's former stepson Nate Shue is making a name for himself in the entertainment industry - and his career is going from strength to strength!

What's more, this month, Nate - the 27-year-old son of Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue - will be facing a big moment, as he attends Cannes Film Festival with his nominated film, Senses.

Cannes runs from May 16-27, and Nate's film is nominated for several awards, including Best Student Film, Best Narrative Short, and the Official Selection for Cannes International Shorts 2023. Nate was both a co-writer and actor in the film.

Sense's official synopsis reads: "When positive COVID diagnoses leave them isolated in their home, Mac and Nora must lean on each other to hold onto their minds, hearts, and senses."

Nate's acting career is following in the footsteps of his famous father, who is best known for his role as Billy Campbell in Melrose Place.

His aunt, Elisabeth Shue, is also a well-known star, best known for her roles in The Karate Kid, Back to the Future Part II, and Back to the Future Part III.

At the time of Senses' nominations, Nate's former stepsisters - Ava, 21, and Annalise, 16, paid tribute to him on social media.

Despite Amy and Andrew's split, the former couple have remained on good terms with each other's children, who they helped raise for over a decade.

Andrew even took his three sons, and Amy's daughters, to a Bruce Springsteen concert in New York City last month, and it looked like a great time was had by all.

© Getty Images Amy is now in a relationship with her former GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes

Amy's affair with former GMA co-anchor T.J. Holmes consequently lost both her and T.J. their jobs at ABC, and it is not yet known if or when they will return to TV.

On January 27 People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

"The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

