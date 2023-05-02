Andrew Shue shares rare glimpse of sons amid divorce from Amy Robach

The Melrose Place star is in the U.K. with Amy Robach’s stepsons

Amid his divorce from Amy Robach, Andrew Shue shared a rare glimpse of his sons during a trip to the U.K.

The 56-year-old actor posed for a selfie with his three sons, Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt, which Wyatt posted on Instagram.

The siblings, whom Andrew shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, have been sharing moments from their trip on social media, but the Melrose Place star has remained out of the spotlight.

Andrew has maintained a low profile online since his personal life made headlines in November 2022, when Amy, 50, was spotted getting close to her GMA3 co-anchor, T.J. Holmes, outside of the office.

LOOK: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

DISCOVER: Amy Robach's husband, Andrew Shue's, famous family - how they'll support him during difficult time

A month later, T.J., 45, filed for divorce from his wife of over a decade, Marilee Fiebig.

In response, Andrew removed all traces of his estranged wife from his Instagram account and has yet to publicly comment on the scandal.

Us Weekly reported earlier this year that Robach and Holmes were officially let go from ABC following an investigation into their relationship.

ABC issued a statement in January about their departure, saying: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

According to the outlet the former couple have been trying to make an effort to co-parent their blended family amid the controversy.

The journalist, who shares daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, is still involved in her stepchildren's lives.

An insider said, "She'd like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them."

MORE: T.J. Holmes' estranged wife makes bold move in wake of romance with Amy Robach

MORE: Kelly talks "PTSD" after this co-star's dramatic exit

Andrew’s eldest son, Nate, appeared to throw shade at Robach and Holmes' GMA3 drama by sharing a GIF of Jimmy Fallon on his Instagram Story, captioned: "Let's just move on!"

More recently, Andrew has been spotted spending time with his sons and Amy's daughters.

Last month, the group attended a Bruce Springsteen concert together in New York. According to the publication Amy is still in her stepsons' lives and they communicate.

“She's been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her," a source said.

The insider also revealed that Amy and Andrew were "still in mediation about any property and assets" but were declared single amid the ongoing divorce proceedings.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.