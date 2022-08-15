Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner waves goodbye to TV role The Hollywood star is leaving on a high!

Goldie Hawn's family are all in the entertainment industry and have an incredible acting portfolio between them.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson stun in swimsuits during family vacation

The star's youngest son, Wyatt Russell, is married to Meredith Hagner, who marked an end of an era this weekend as she waved goodbye to her co-stars on Bad Monkey.

The actress shared several photos of herself with her fellow actors from the Apple TV+ drama series as she praised the show and her colleagues.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn's adorable grandchildren

In one photo alongside writer and executive producer Bill Lawrence, she wrote: "That's a wrap on Bad Monkey. Love this show this dude this role. What a gift, thanks @vdoozer."

MORE: Goldie Hawn gushes over son Oliver Hudson and granddaughter in rare photo

READ: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren steal the show in adorable family vacation photo

Meredith starred alongside Jodie Turner-Smith, Michelle Monaghan and Vince Vaughn.

Away from work, the star enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family - including husband Wyatt and their young son Buddy.

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner waved goodbye to her Bad Monkey co-stars

Meredith and Wyatt got married in 2019, and announced that they were expecting their first child a year later. The celebrity couple welcomed their son at the end of 2020.

MORE: Goldie Hawn looks stylish in flirty mini dress in loved-up vacation photos with Kurt Russell

READ: Oliver Hudson shares health update from hospital after crucial procedure

While they are notoriously private, and have chosen to keep their son out of the spotlight, Meredith and Wyatt have occasionally given insights into their parenting journey in interviews.

At the beginning of the year, meanwhile, Meredith and her young family revealed that they were selling their home to move closer to their loved ones, which will no doubt have delighted Goldie.

Goldie with Meredith and son Wyatt Russell

Meredith had shared on social media at the beginning of March: "Our beloved bakman is for sale. We wanted to raise our bb closer to fam so we are west sisters now, but to say leaving our pink hacienda is hard is an understatement."

MORE: Goldie Hawn stuns in black swimsuit on beach vacation with Kurt Russell

MORE: Goldie Hawn shows support for famous daughter-in-law as she undergoes major transformation

Goldie lives in Los Angeles with her long-term partner Kurt Russell, and just a few blocks away from her daughter Kate Hudson.

Her son Oliver Hudson and his family also live nearby, and split their time between Los Angeles and Colorado, where the family have a huge home.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.