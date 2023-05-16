Richard Gere’s wife Alejandra shares rare family photo as they enjoy special beach getaway

Hollywood icon Richard Gere whisked his wife, Alejandra Silva, away for a divine beach escapade over the recent Mother's Day weekend.

Alejandra treated her followers to an enchanting snapshot on Instagram, capturing the family's idyllic day at the beach.

The 40-year-old Spanish publicist was seen enjoying the sun and sand with their 2½-year-old child, 4-year-old son Alexander, and Albert, 9, Silva's son from a previous relationship.

"We organized this incredible trip for our anniversary and Mother's Day to paradise! Thanks @horizontal_travel @all4one.travel, and of course, my wonderful husband for the best Mother's Day ever!" she gushed in the caption.

The Pretty Woman star, now 73, welcomed his first child, son Homer, in 2000, with his second wife, Carey Lowell. The couple parted ways in 2013 after 11 years of marriage.

In March, Alejandra took to Instagram to acknowledge her stepson Homer. "In these times, especially if you live in the city, it is so difficult to be able to enjoy the basic pleasures that nature offers us — for me, the ones I value the most and those I want to instill in my family," she penned in Spanish. She dedicated the post to "our beloved Homer Gere."

The family also embarked on a memorable trip for Silva's 40th birthday. Unfortunately, they all fell ill during the vacation.

Alejandra later shared a heartwarming photo of her strolling towards the ocean, hand-in-hand with her two boys, on a pristine beach.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love I give it all back to you! #happybirthday #happy40," she expressed.

Richard and Alejandra tied the knot on 5 May 2018, four years after their first encounter in Positano in 2014. The couple shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! Magazine.

"I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!" Richard shared, brimming with joy.

"Alejandra meditates, she's a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and she's also Spanish: the land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel... You can't get any better than that."

Alejandra reciprocated the sentiments, saying, "I never thought I'd find a man so perfect for me. I have no words to describe my happiness."

