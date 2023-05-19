Pregnant Rihanna showcases growing bump in jaw-dropping nude photo shoot

As the world eagerly awaits the arrival of their second child, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are basking in the joy of impending parenthood.

The Fenty Beauty creator recently graced her Instagram account with a series of stunning nude images showcasing her blooming baby bump by the beach.

Embracing motherhood with style and strength, The Umbrella singer wrote in her post: "In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me."

The privacy-loving couple has kept their first child's name under wraps until now. However, a clue emerged when Rihanna wore a T-shirt emblazoned with RZA back in August, while she was spotted in New York City wearing a denim mini skirt and thigh-high boots.

As the Daily Mail reported, RZA Athelston Mayers is the name chosen for their little boy. This choice acknowledges RZA, the renowned leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, symbolizing the couple's deep ties to the music industry.

"I'm obsessed, and I don't even feel guilty about it," Rihanna added with a beaming smile. A$AP Rocky, equally excited, was recently asked about his young son at the Met Gala red carpet, to which he proudly responded, "[He is] growing big," adding: [He is a] beautiful, happy baby."

Rihanna made the unexpected announcement of her second pregnancy during her exhilarating Super Bowl halftime performance in February 2023.

Around the same time, her father, Ronald Fenty, humorously revealed to Page Six that the couple was considering "a few names" for their upcoming arrival, but he kept mum, quipping, "She'll have my head if I tell you."

Despite initially expressing a desire to be married before having children during a 2022 Vogue interview, Rihanna firmly stated: "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

The star couple, with their expanding family, currently reside in Los Angeles.

Their home is no less extravagant than their careers, with a recently purchased penthouse, once owned by Matthew Perry, often referred to as the "mansion in the sky".

The property, located on the 40th floor of The Century high rise, spans a massive 9,300 square feet and was acquired for a cool $21 million.

The penthouse is a marvel of luxury with four terraces, four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and an expansive living room with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The sleek, all-white kitchen features marble countertops and dual islands, complete with an adjoining dining space.

Additionally, the residence offers a screening room, multiple family rooms, a den, and a billiards room, rounding out an opulent living space befitting this superstar family.

