Rihanna actually revealed her baby son's name months ago - and we missed it

Rihanna is a doting mom to 11-month-old son RZA, whose name was revealed on Wednesday after pictures of his birth certificate were published.

The Umbrella hitmaker and A$AP Rocky - who are expecting their second child - are notoriously private, and while they haven't spoken out about their son's moniker themselves, Rihanna actually wore a T-shirt with RZA emblazoned across it back in August.

The Fenty Beauty mogul wore the stylish design while out in New York City, teaming it with a denim mini skirt and thigh-high boots. According to Daily Mail, Rihanna's little boy was christened RZA Athelston Mayers.

VIDEO: Rihanna's baby son distracts her as she tries to work

The name pays homage to RZA, the iconic leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, affirming the couple's deep connection to the music industry.

Rihanna loves nothing more than being a mom and often shares sweet photos of RZA on social media. She also recently told ET: "I'm in love."

She added: "I'm obsessed, and I don't even feel guilty about it," with an ear-to-ear smile on her face. A$AP Rocky, meanwhile, spoke about his little boy while on the Met Gala red carpet at the beginning of May.

When asked "how the little man is doing," he said: "[He is] growing big," adding: [He is a] beautiful, happy baby."

Rihanna surprised fans with news of her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February 2023.

Around the same time, Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, shared with Page Six that the couple had been considering "a few names" for their firstborn, adding humorously, "She'll have my head if I tell you."

The award-winning star confessed to Vogue in April 2022 that she had always envisioned herself married before starting a family. However, she firmly stated, "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

Speaking more about her second pregnancy while on the red carpet at the Met Gala, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight: "It's so different from the first one. Just everything… no cravings, tons of nausea, everything is different. But I'm enjoying it… I feel good, I feel energetic."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are raising their young family in Los Angeles. The couple own various properties around the world, but recently purchased a jaw-dropping penthouse dubbed "mansion in the sky," which was previously owned by Matthew Perry.

The home, which occupies the entire 40th floor of the The Century high rise, boasts a whopping 9,300 square-feet, for which Rihanna shelled out a casual $21 million.

© Photo: Instagram Rihanna's son RZA is too cute!

The penthouse features not one, not two, but four terraces, four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an expansive living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, an all-white kitchen with marble countertops, dual islands and an adjoining dining space, plus a screening room, separate family rooms and a den, plus a billiards room.

See more photos of Rihanna's incredible pregnancy style

© Instagram Rihanna rocked a monochrome ensemble ahead of the 2023 Met Gala

© Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were the last to show on the carpet

© Getty The pair looked every inch the stylish couple at the 2023 Met Gala

© Getty Rihanna served major maternity drama at the 2023 Oscars

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Rihanna out and about in LA

Rihanna announced her pregnancy at the Super Bowl

