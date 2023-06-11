Lindsay Lohan's baby will have alternate living situation far different from famous mom's upbringing

The Falling for Christmas actress is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is preparing to welcome her first child, with husband Bader Shammas, and as she anticipates becoming a first-time mom, she's already clear on what she wants and doesn't want for her baby's upbringing.

For the past several years, the actress has led a quiet life in Dubai, where she met her now-husband Bader, a financier, out at a restaurant on an otherwise uneventful Monday night.

While she herself is originally from the Bronx and was raised in Long Island – where much of her family remains today – before her fame skyrocketed as a pre-teen, for the foreseeable future, she plans to stay in Dubai to raise her baby.

Speaking with Allure Magazine as their June cover star, Lindsay opened up about what her baby's upbringing might look like, which already sounds like a far cry from the paparazzi-filled, media frenzy that often was hers.

Because of strict privacy laws, Dubai has rendered the paparazzi virtually illegal, which provides a much-needed relief for the soon-to-be first-time mom.

Sharing a rare portrait of what her life there looks like, she admitted it's not full of much excitement or hubbub, and described it as similar to the 1998 Jim Carrey film The Truman Show, "because it's the same thing every day."

© Instagram Lindsay is glowing in a recent Instagram post

She revealed her daily routine usually consists of waking up in her beach-front villa, where mornings start off with tea, yogurt, a smoothie, and a workout, after which she waits for the rest of the world to wake up, and that's when she hops on Zooms to plan her next projects.

"I love it," she said, adding: "I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young.

© Instagram The actress first showed off her growing bump with a mirror selfie in April

"Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set," Lindsay recalled.

Lindsay and her husband keep their personal life very private

Further opening up about preparing to become a mom, she said: "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," and admitted that she has had a penchant for crying more than usual during her pregnancy.

"Happy tears. That's just who I am," she explained, adding: "Though now, it's probably baby emotion."

© Instagram The two got engaged in 2021 and married in 2022

"It's overwhelming," she also confessed, though again she maintained it's all "in a good way."

She also shared that she has been seeking out advice from other working moms – aside from her pregnancy, Lindsay is also in the midst of her comeback, the "Lohain-aissance" – and gave a shout-out to her former Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

© Instagram Lindsay is due to give birth any day now

She said the Oscar-winning actress told her: "You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine." The two are currently in discussions about reuniting for a Freaky Friday sequel; making over $160 million worldwide, the 2003 movie is Lindsay's highest-grossing film.

