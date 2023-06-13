Jonnie Irwin shares tearful message to kids amid terminal cancer diagnosis

The A Place in the Sun presenter shares three sons with his wife Jessica

Jonnie Irwin spoke exclusively to HELLO! magazine this week about his terminal cancer diagnosis and how he plans to create a digital legacy for his kids.

The Escape to the Country presenter, 49, welcomed HELLO! into his stunning Newcastle home, which is currently being renovated for his beautiful wife Jessica and their three adorable sons, Rex, four, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two.

Jonnie enjoying time with his family

In the incredibly moving video interview, which you can watch below, Jonnie spoke at length about his three little boys, describing their unique personalities and incredibly caring nature.

He gushed with pride as he recalled memorable family trips in addition to blissful days at the beach teaching his eldest son Rex how to play football.

© Instagram The presenter is a doting father-of-three

Elsewhere in the interview, Jonnie fought back tears as he opened up about his dying wish. In a tearful message to his three boys, he said: "Family first, always look after your family. Your brothers, your mother... Put them first. Support them, love them, and know that they're so much more important than anyone else."

In one particularly heartbreaking segment, Jonnie shared his hopes for his three boys. Discussing their future, he shared: "I want them to believe they can do anything… I want them to be confident, but believe in yourselves, because you can do anything… I've seen their capabilities and they're boundless."

WATCH: How Jonnie Irwin wants to be remembered by his kids

Jonnie went public with his illness back in November 2022. He shared his story with HELLO! after keeping his devastating cancer diagnosis private for two years.

"I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it," he said at the time.

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."